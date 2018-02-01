Beopar Mandal calls for Nowshera Bandh today

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The members of Beopar Mandal Nowshera on Wednesday held a protest at Patel Chowk in Nowshera town against the State Goverment for ignoring the creation of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) for Tehsil Nowshera.

The protest was led by Chairman Beopar Mandal Subash Kapoor in the presence of majority of shopkeepers of Nowshera town.

While criticising the government, Kapoor said that the creation of ADC post for Nowshera sub-division is a long peding demand of Nowshera people and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in her recent visit to Rajouri promised to the deputation of Beopar Mandal Nowshera for creation of ADC post.

He also raised question-mark on the functioning of government for creating such post at Kotetranka.

While talking to STATE TIMES, Chairman confirmed regarding the Bandh call and also appealed people to make this call sucessful by keeping their shops closed tomorrow. He also warned the government to fullfil their demand, otherwise they would be forced to go for hunger strike and blockading of national highway unless their demand is accepted.