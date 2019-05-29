Benefit of time-bound promotion extended to Homeopathy Medical Officers

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: The
SAC which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik
has approved Time Bound Promotion scheme for Homeopathy Medical Officers on the
pattern of Allopathic and Ayurvedic/Unani doctors.
It is noteworthy
to mention that the time-bound promotion scheme is available to
Allopathic/Ayurvedic and ISM doctors. The cadre of Homeopathic Medical Officers
has been created in 2006 with creation of 30 posts of Medical Officers, two
posts in each District Hospital and one post each for Government Medical
College, Srinagar/Jammu.
Proposal of the
Health & Medical Education Department for introduction of time-bound promotion
scheme for the Medical Officers of Homeopathy in the Department of Indian
System of Medicines is on the analogy of Medical Officers, Ayurveda/Unani.
With the
extension of time-bound promotion to the Medical Officers of Homeopathy, 16
Medical Officers recruited in 2007 will be entitled to first time-bound
promotion notionally w.e.f. 01.01.2019 and regularly from 01.04.2019. The time- bound promotion will be purely a
monetary incentive without any linkage to the seniority.
