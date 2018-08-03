Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team for movie about McDonald’s monopoly scheme

Share Share 0 Share 0

Los Angeles: Fox Studios is developing “How an Ex-Cop Rigged McDonald’s Monopoly Game and Stole Millions” as a film with Ben Affleck attached to direct and Matt Damon starring.

Damon and Affleck will produce through their Pearl Street company, reported Deadline.

The “Deadpool” writing team of Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese has been roped in to pen the script.

Fox won movie rights to Jeff Maysh’s true-crime story, recently published in the Daily Beast, which detailed how ex-cop Jerome Paul Jacobson rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game in 2001, allegedly stealing millions of dollars.

The story starts by describing how Michael Hoover claimed he had won the USD 1 million grand prize after collecting Monopoly pieces and a camera crew was dispatched to his home in Rhode Island.

“The camera crew listened patiently to his rambling story, silently recognizing the inconsequential details found in stories told by liars. They suspected that Hoover was not a lucky winner, but part of a major criminal conspiracy to defraud the fast-food chain of millions of dollars. The two men behind the camera were not from McDonald’s. They were undercover agents from the FBI. This was a McSting,” the story reads.

The revelation led to a wide conspiracy that involved mobsters, psychics, strip-club owners, drug traffickers and a family of Mormons who falsely claimed to have won more than USD 24 million in cash and prizes. (PTI)