Belihu, Gemechu defend titles at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi: Defending champions Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu retained their respective men’s and women’s titles at the 15th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.
Ethiopia’s Belihu clocked a provisional timing of 59.10 to defend his title at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, while Gemechu broke her event record with an impressive 66:00.
Sports minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off the race in the presence of International Event Ambassador Carmelita Jeter and others. (PTI)
