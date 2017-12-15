Being nominated as Member of Legislative Council, Tassaduq Mufti resigns as Co-ordinator CM’s grievance cell

State Times News

The brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Tassaduq Mufti on Friday resigned from the post of Co-ordinator of Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell.

In his letter, Tassaduq sought resignation with immediate effect.

As reported first by STATE TIMES in its issue of December 10, Tassaduq is likely to be nominated as MLC by the Governor for remainder of the term of Vikramaditya Singh who had resigned in October. Tassaduq’s nomination is being recommended by Government with Cabinet sanction that has been sought through circulation.

Tassaduq was introduced to the party and politics by his sister Mehbooba after his father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed passed away in January 2016.

He was also the PDP’s candidate for Anantnag parliamentary polls early this year. However, the elections were not held due to the unfavourable situation.

Later, Tassaduq was appointed as coordinator of Chief Minister’s grievance cell, a platform set-up by the government for redressal of public grievances.