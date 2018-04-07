Share Share 0 Share 0

Law has to take its own course and in the blackbuck killing case as expected Salman Khan got the bail. He has been punished with a jail term – five years is the quantum of the punishment – and a fine. It has, admittedly, taken two decades to bring the guilty to justice. Yet, Salman’s conviction would certainly consolidate the people’s faith in the justice system. This is not to suggest that the cynicism regarding alleged chinks in the judicial armour is unwarranted. Rich and influential figures have been known to escape the punishment they deserve – the offenders include not just businessmen but also actors. Salman’s brushes with the law are well documented. His victims include both animals and – it has been alleged on one occasion – human beings, even though the Bombay High Court acquitted Khan of the charge of running his car over people asleep on the pavement. Salman’s chequered record had prompted the prosecution in this case to describe him as a “habitual offender”. While welcoming the verdict – every citizen ought to be equal in the eyes of the law – one must also pause to reflect on some of the issues that have been bared in the process. The conduct of role models and the unthinking deification of icons must count among the areas of concern. It must be noted that the Honourable Judge made it a point to mention Salman’s failure to live up to the responsibilities that come with the mantle of superstardom. The irony of Salman, a controversial figure, endorsing a line of clothing titled ‘Being Human’ is certainly rich. Yet, therein hangs a tale. The market, an immense and invisible machinery, seems to be at work in favour of idols, ironing out the tell-tale flaws in the projected persona, transforming them into heroes, to be feted, even worshipped. The righteous anger at Salman’s sentencing can be explained only partially by his success in commercial cinema. A sum of Rs 400 crore reportedly rides on his beefy shoulders in the Hindi film industry. The rate of conviction under the Wildlife (Protection) Act is dismal, and conservation is yet to feature prominently in the public discourse. A way forward could be the mobilisation of larger communities as conservators as well as the replenishment of traditions that advocate a symbiotic existence between humans and nature. The Bishnois, who pursued Salman for years for his crime, have shown how to go about it.