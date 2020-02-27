Beauty Parlour Management Programme concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Beauty Parlour Management Programme conducted by SBI Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI-RSETI) Jammu concluded at Roop Nagar, here on Wednesday. About 17 women candidates from different parts of Jammu District participated.

On the occasion, a function was organized in which certificates of participation were distributed by Deepak Sharma, Branch Manager, SBI Janipur and Jeeta Dhar, Director, SBI RSETI, Jammu.

Deepak interacted with all the candidates and guided them to take full advantages of the skill acquired at SBI RSETI Jammu. He also guided the candidates about loan schemes like PMEGP, MUDRA etc and Social security Schemes.

Director, RSETI, Jeeta Dhar, maintained that SBI RSETI Jammu which is aimed at skill building of prospective small entrepreneurs / borrowers specially for rural youth, is unique as it is intensive short term residential self employment training programme with free food and accommodation designed especially for unemployed rural youth.

Vote of thanks was presented by Shallu Sharma, Faculty, SBI RSETI Jammu.