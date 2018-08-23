Beauty is confidence: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan believes looking beautiful is all about feeling confident.

The 37-year-old actor, who is launching her signature make-up range in collaboration with Lakme, says polishing one’s strength is the best way to stand out in the crowd.

“Beauty is confidence. I strongly believe that highlighting your positives and playing on your strengths is the key to looking beautiful.

“And one beauty secret that I abide by is that ‘less is more’. A statement bright, bold lip with defined cheeks is my go-to look for all seasons,” Kareena said in a statement.

The range curated by the actor includes products, like cheek contour, face contours and pout definers.

This range also brings alive Lakme’s beauty theme of the season, ‘Shades of a Diva’.

Kareena will be turning showstopper for designer Monisha Jasing at the grand finale of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

LFW runs through August 26. (PTI)