Beauty is confidence: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan believes looking beautiful is all about feeling confident.
The 37-year-old actor, who is launching her signature make-up range in collaboration with Lakme, says polishing one’s strength is the best way to stand out in the crowd.
“Beauty is confidence. I strongly believe that highlighting your positives and playing on your strengths is the key to looking beautiful.
“And one beauty secret that I abide by is that ‘less is more’. A statement bright, bold lip with defined cheeks is my go-to look for all seasons,” Kareena said in a statement.
The range curated by the actor includes products, like cheek contour, face contours and pout definers.
This range also brings alive Lakme’s beauty theme of the season, ‘Shades of a Diva’.
Kareena will be turning showstopper for designer Monisha Jasing at the grand finale of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.
LFW runs through August 26. (PTI)
