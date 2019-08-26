Beautician training imparted to 25 women

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: In continuation with its undeterred commitment to meet the aspiration of locals, Indian Army conducted a ‘Beautician Course’ under ‘Short Skill Development Capsule’ from 26 Jul to 24 Aug 19. The capsule was aimed to address the aspiration of local ladies and give wings to their desire of skill development and self employment. In all 25 women hailing from Nowshera Tehsil underwent one month beautician course under qualified trainers. The initiative by army has been lauded by locals who see it as an opportunity to gain self employment and enhance their self esteem.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper