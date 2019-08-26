Beautician training imparted to 25 women

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: In continuation with its undeterred commitment to meet the aspiration of locals, Indian Army conducted a ‘Beautician Course’ under ‘Short Skill Development Capsule’ from 26 Jul to 24 Aug 19.

The capsule was aimed to address the aspiration of local ladies and give wings to their desire of skill development and self employment. In all 25 women hailing from Nowshera Tehsil underwent one month beautician course under qualified trainers.

The initiative by army has been lauded by locals who see it as an opportunity to gain self employment and enhance their self esteem.