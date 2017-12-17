BEATING CHILL: Heaters for staff; ‘shivers’ for students

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Children studying in several State government-run schools across Jammu region have been left shivering in their boots in the absence of completion of construction work of their additional class rooms.

Compared to this, the senior school authorities have equipped their staff rooms with heaters and blowers and other sophisticated gadgets to beat the winter chill.

Senior functionaries of the State Education Department blame delay in release of funds as one of the primary reasons behind poor condition of several government-run schools.

Secondly, despite sending numerous reminders to their higher authorities, the school principals continue to wait for the government agencies to start repair work on priority basis.

Official sources claimed that the school authorities, who have submitted their estimates in toto are awaiting release of funds to complete renovation, repair and maintenance of class rooms to protect children from the intense cold wave conditions.

Rough estimates suggested that several hundred classes in Jammu zone need immediate repair of window glasses and in the absence of same chilly weather conditions have been causing many hardships to young children.

Due to the absence of adequate space in some schools, children along with their teachers organise classes in the open and large number of them sit inside classes sans proper window panes, doors etc.

Several school teachers, when contacted, blamed the senior Education Department authorities for misplaced priorities and taking health of school going children for a ride. The problem is grimmer in rural pockets compared to urban centres, official sources revealed.

“Since the focus of the State Government agencies is on boosting attendance and academic record of children they should be providing basic facilities to ensure children study in conducive atmosphere”, senior school teachers demanded.