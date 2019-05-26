Beat the heat

Share Share 0 Share

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

The climatic change a natural phenomenon and the field where man has failed to impact. The climb in temperature all along solar cycle change has its consequences on human population. Our ability to fix it is extremely limited; Public Health Systems need more cautious during this cycle of climatic change. In developing country like India, where very less population have the means of beating the heat by scientifically developed technology and large number yet have to traverse on the traditional system that involves beach vacations, visitation to hilly terrain, looking for tree shelters, the rooftops for the night sleeps, and a change in the wearing. At the same time we also shift to a different menu that helps to bear the brunt of heat and to be cool and that keep us physically fit and health hazardous free. When we are obsessed with dehydration, skin sensitivities, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies, many dietary recommendations and advisories we come across on social media, live media, print media and other sources to reach out the public. When the summer is the time to switch to flip-flops, it is also a time to switch over to summer menu preferably cooked in our own kitchens. We can speak of summer menu in context of three aspects: Beverages, Vegetables and Fruits. These in unison can make up the deficiencies of vitamins and minerals. Come summers, temperatures begin to soar high leaving everyone feeling fatigued, sweaty and messed up. Staying hydrated is the most important factor to keep going in this sweltering heat and maintain good health. Our body tends to lose water at a faster pace due to excessive sweating. Some of the famous summery beverages that we must not miss out, that not only satisfy our thirst but also keep our body cool and more over well within the reach of common man are: Mango drinks, Jaljeera water (consists of cumin, ginger, black pepper, mint, black salt), ‘Sattu Sharbat’ (Sattu-roasted gram flour and Sharbat means drink in English), coconut water, sugarcane juice, churned curd popularly known as Lassi, lemon water, tamarind (Imli in Hindi) water and watermelon juice, Bael sharbat, Mosambi juice etc.

To beat the heat, we should not just rely on refreshing summery drinks to cool our body; we must add cool and vitamin-loaded vegetables to our diet menu. The cheap, most beneficial, easily available and well within reach of both rural populace and urbanites, the summery vegetables are: Pumpkin (Kaddu) that possesses great cooling and diuretic properties, Bitter gourd (karela) that cure boils, rashes, fungal infections and control hypertension and diabetes and increase immunity, Summer squash commonly called as ‘Chappan Kaddu’ that is beneficial fo eye sight, good for digestive system, helps to lose weight, lowers your risk of heart disease, improves immunity, prevents breast cancer and keeps hydrated, Beans (Phalian), ‘Bottle Gourd’ popularly known as ‘lauki’, Brinjals also called as ‘Egg Plant’ (Bengan) that lower the risk of many lifestyle diseases including diabetes, heart problems, obesity etc, Tomatoes, and Green Leafy Vegetables. The salads should contain Cucumber (Kheera), carrots (Gajar), Radish (Moolee), tomato, Broccoli, Lettuce leaf, and lemon juice. Nowadays; primarily we have shifted to a lifestyle, consuming unreasonable diet and many exercising to digest it. One of the most important aspects of a healthy diet is eating food that is not loaded with too many harmful calories or fats. And one of the best healthy food options is eating boiled food. We encounter with many recommendations to opt for boiled vegetables for variety of reasons such as: It is easier to digest, it helps in preventing acidity, it helps in promoting hair growth, it helps in losing weight, it helps improve our skin texture, it helps in preventing kidney stones, it helps in treating stomach inflammation, and it helps to generate the feeling of well-being.

Third aspect forming part of our daily needs to beat the heat is the fruit. In summers our body loses nutrients easily and it is essential to replace the lost nutrients. It is important that during summer we keep our self hydrated thus eating summer fruits are a healthy way to keep us cool and get all the goodness of nature. When all varieties of the fruit are available throughout the year, we have to be choosy for the summery fruits and most recommended and that are well within the reach of common man are: Mango, although doesn’t keep us cool but considered as the king of summer fruits, but should be taken in very less quantity. Watermelon (Tarbooja) that is rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins and low on calories. Its high water and fiber content promotes a healthy digestive tract and prevents constipation. Muskmelon (Kharbooja), it is rich in potassium but low in calories, rich source of Vitamin A, regulate blood pressure, strengthens eye muscles, and controls blood sugar. Falsa, a very delicate and perishable fruit, full of antioxidants and is believed to reduce the risk of cancer. It is small berry of Grewia Asiatica tree.

Apple has amazing health benefits that are why a proverb goes “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” Apples are extremely rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, and flavanoids, low on calories; contain no saturated fats or cholesterol. Papaya, reduces the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, aids in digestion, lowers blood pressure, and improves wound healing. It is rich in potassium, Vitamin C (for building collagen to provide texture to skin and hair), Vitamin K (for bone health)), and Vitamin A (for healthy hair and glowing skin). ‘Wood Apple’ commonly known as ‘Bael’, presence of tannin in the fruit helps it in curing diseases like cholera and diarrhea, rich in Vitamin A, B1, B2, and C. It is also a good source of potassium, calcium, and has a negligible amount of fat. Pineapple rich in vitamin C and Bromelain (an enzyme) , that help fight microbial infections and boosts immunity, being antioxidant rich it helps lowering of cholesterol, thus preventing heart diseases. Banana not only keeps us cool but helps lower blood pressure and reduces the risk of asthma and cancer. It is a rich source of carbohydrates, fiber, vitamin C and B6 content in bananas all support heart health. Add a few pieces of banana in the cereal bowl, whip up a healthy smoothie, or just munch it when you have hunger pangs. Mosambi also known as ‘Sweet Lime’ and its acids help flush out toxins from the bowel tract. Its detoxifying and antibiotic properties are effective in healing peptic ulcers. Some other fruits add up the summer fruit list are ‘Peaches’, ‘Blueberries’, and ‘Cherries’.

My conscious did not permit to conclude the write up without some commentary on our wearing in summer. In summer it’s all about comfort wearing clothes under the hot weather. To prevent being cooked under heat during summer, a bit lose wearing is always comfortable. Stick to cotton fabrics (Cotton absorbs the sweat), opt for lighter colors (as per the Physics, dark colors absorbs more heat than light colors), go for light clothes. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion, heat cramps, heat stroke, and death, as well as exacerbate preexisting chronic conditions, such as various respiratory, cerebral, and cardiovascular diseases. Those living in urban have to be more cautions during summer because, high concentrations of buildings in urban areas cause urban heat island effect, generation and absorbing heat, making the urban center several degrees warmer than surrounding areas.