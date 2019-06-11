Beat the heat with trees

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

To beat the heat in the prevailing weather, it is imperative on us to grow more trees. Trees are the saviour of mankind. Just as one enters Jalandhar Cantt, one finds respite all of a sudden. There are a lot many trees and one can breathe freely.

The drop in the temperature is to the tune of 2-4 degrees. Similarly, if one happens to go to Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, one can find the drop in temperature of about 2 degrees. Let us grow more trees if we want our coming generations to lead a good and healthy life.

Concrete jungles will lead us nowhere but to discomfort, and in the long run to extinction.

Col Jaspal Singh (Retd),

Ludhiana.