Be vigilant

Gurez is becoming once again active with Pak-supported terrorists trying to revive the dormant routes earlier used. The recent incident of infiltration, which the security agencies foiled, by killing the terrorists could be an indicator of such an attempt. Surprisingly, as per the news report the body of one of the slain terrorists was claimed by some locals. Security agencies are also trying to locate the phone call originated from some Arab country received by some locals. There is no doubt that the improved border security management is giving tough time for the Pakistan army supported terrorists and they are trying to open new routes to keep the terrorism machinery alive in Jammu and Kashmir. This assessment comes amid intelligence inputs that there has been a surge in infiltration from across the border through higher reaches of north Kashmir and Poonch and Rajouri of Jammu region. In 2014, the army was caught by surprise when a terrorists Naveed, arrested after a suicide bid on a BSF vehicle at Udhampur, told interrogators that they had crossed over from ‘Ustad Post’ in higher reaches of Gulmarg and reached Kashmir valley. However, now it seems that the same route is being revived. Another cause of worry for security agencies is an axis along the Poonch area in Jammu region where small groups managed to sneak in and reach Shopian in South Kashmir. They could have possibly used Hill Kaka route to enter into Shopian. This route was famous during early 2000 but was not used after 2003 when army carried out a botched-up operation ‘Sarp Vinash’. Security agencies have identified over 20 infiltration points and the security grid has been strengthened to prevent entry of armed terrorists. Apart this two to three tier security has been put in place including anti-infiltration obstacle system of border fencing. Apart from first tiers of security of army and BSF, village defence committees (VDCs) along LoC and International Border, police have been activated and checkpoints have come up and patrolling done in the hinterland around the border. Kashmir has always remained on edge as authorities have stepped up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas amid heightened terror threat and flare-up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC). The recent threat scares issued by terrorists to target railway stations, airports both civil and military shows that Pak-supported terrorists are planning something big. With the winter approaching one can find the number of incidents related to infiltration going up and there is a need for tightening the vigil to thwart such attempts or something lug.