Be tough on elements inimical to peace: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited Anantnag to commend Police personnel and security forces for clean and successful anti-terrorist operation at Pazalpora, Bhijbhera here.

He also reviewed security scenario and law and order situation in the district. The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, S P Pani.

The DGP, while interacting with police and other security forces personnel, who were part of the anti-terrorist operation, congratulated them for the successful operation in which three terrorists of LeT outfit were killed. He said we need to continue our fight against terrorism with same dedication and should not allow any element to disturb peaceful atmosphere. He said that the coordination and input sharing among different agencies is yielding good dividends which should continue for more successes on the front. He stressed for continuous vigil on activities of elements trying to foment trouble and said that such elements should be dealt firmly.

Dilbag Singh said that J&K Police is committed to provide a secure and peaceful atmosphere to people and the force has adopted all required methods to equip its personnel and handle any hostile situation. He further said that men and machinery has been geared up to provide every possible assistance to the people. The DGP also held a brief Darbar and interacted with Police and security forces besides announcing a Bada-Khana for them. He emphasised upon maintaining full synergy between Police and security forces deployed on ground.

DIG Anantnag, Atul Goel and SSP Anantnag, Altaf Ahmad Khan briefed the DGP about security and law and order scenario of the district and steps being taken for effective management of law and order and CI operations.