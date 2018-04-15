Be ready to ride Cable Car in Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

Tourists and pilgrims will have another attraction in Jammu, as the Bahu Fort-Mahamaya-Peerkho Cable Car project all set to rollout by July this year.

“The 1.57-km cable car project has two stretches — first from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park, which is 447-m-long, and the second is from Mahamaya to Peerkho over the Tawi River and its total length is 1,118 m, reports STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma.

The authorities will conduct a trial run for Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park within few days. STATE TIMES team visited the construction spots and found that the work is going on in full swing. The first section of the project from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park is almost complete.