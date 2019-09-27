Be prompt in disposal of grievances: Advisor to officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma, on Friday asked the officers to be prompt in disposal of public grievances.

The Advisor said this during a grievance redressal camp held at Governors Grievance Office here.

As many as 35 delegations and 20 individuals apprised the Advisor about grievances being faced by them and sought their redressal whereas deputation from Shahnawaz colony of Baramulla demanded removal of water pipes from Nallah so that proper desilting takes place.

Similarly, deputation from Zainakoot HMT demanded construction of retaining protection walls in their colonies while as deputation from Kupwara demanded construction of road in their area.

Meanwhile, a deputation from Rajbagh raised the issue of macadamization of lanes and alley roads in the area while Natipora, Pattan deputation raised the issue of water scarcity in their area and demanded augmentation of water supply network.

A delegation of Urban Development Agency employees demanded extending the 7th pay Commission benefits in their favour. Besides, a deputation of casual labourers of PDD division Budgam and R&B Srinagar division demanded release of pending wages.

Deputation of Welfare Committee of Ahmadnagar demanded repair of link roads in their area, while as delegation from Harwan demanded commissioning of water supply scheme. A delegation from Ratnipora Pulwama demanded release of funds for irrigation grid.

A deputation from Doodwan SK Bala Bandipora raised the issue of water scarcity in their area and demanded up-gradation of already existing water supply scheme.

Meanwhile, deputation of geo-tagging engineers working in LAWDA demanded extension of their services. A deputation of contractual workers in PMGSY demanded regularization of their services and also release of the 7th pay arrears.

On the occasion, Advisor Sharma directed the officers to carry out regular field visits and asked sectoral offices to ensure on-spot redressal of the issues being projected by the deputations during the regular grievance redressal camps. He said that they should also ensure prompt follow up action on the directions being conveyed to them so that the people don’t face any hardship.