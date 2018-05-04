Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,,

This refers to the recent news reports about the “heart-to-heart summit” between PM Modi & Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Behind all the talks of bonhomie and charting out a new future between the two neighbors, it’s important to be pragmatic while dealing with the dragon. The willingness from the Chinese side to hold a one-on-one meeting with the Premiers of the two nations has undoubtedly been driven by the “Trump Factor”.

The recent decision of the Trump administration to impose tariff barriers worth $50 billion on the Chinese imports and a direct threat to impose another tariff barrier worth $100 billion has prompted the dragon to recalibrate its stance towards the world’s fastest growing major economy.

Further, the surprise meeting of the Premiers of North Korea and South Korea amid talks of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula further decreases the Chinese clout in its backyard.

India, thus, needs to be more pragmatic than ever in dealing with the dragon considering its imperialist ambitions.

Hope my views find space in your esteemed newspaper !

Rohit

Via-e-mail