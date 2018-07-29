Be ambitious with goals not deadlines

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

As I am typing this article. I have been thinking why people are careless with their goals.Anything that has a goal and a deadline have to go through with several processes. And processes, take time. Let’s break it down.

A goal is an intention something to work towards, a plan for actively doing something. Meanwhile a deadline is a time restriction a time limit for an activity, the time by which something must be finished. One sounds flexible, the other sounds rigid and unyielding.

Most are the cases when you start on something having set deadlines instead of goals, and when these deadlines no longer seem realistic, you begin to feel burnt out. Some times even to the point of wanting to give up. This can happen even before you have had a taste of the success that you worked very hard to achieve, albeit for a short time. The problem here is not the ambition. Ambition is actually what you need, but being too ambitious with the deadline is the problem.

It is important to know when you want be finished with something. That’s part of the motivation. However, if you become focused on the deadline only, the attention to details, growth and quality can suffer or be overlooked altogether. If you are rushing to make the deadline these nuggets lose their full value and leave you second guessing yourself. You can not appreciate the process nearly as much. And you miss seeing them come alive within you.

Setting unrealistic deadlines is a recipe for stress. If you quit your job with the expectation that you can become a professional blogger in three months, you will probably be living on the street. Motivation is good. Blind over confidence is not.

Instead of putting all your mental energy into finishing a task within a certain time frame, focus on finishing the task period. If you really want to do this, you will stick with it no matter how long it takes. If you are a type a personality who really wants to know how long you will need to work to achieve your goals, try talking to an expert who has already completed the journey. If you talking to such personality (expert) then definitely you inspire and motivated to achieve your goals. This

will allow you to have realistic expectation so you don’t get early burn out and give up.

Instead of setting your sites on personal deadlines, keep yourself motivated by setting smaller goals to serve as landmarks on the journey. If you are starting a new website, don’t focus on becoming independently wealthy as a blogger. Instead, make your first goal to earn 50. After you make that first 50, set another goal to make 100. Keep building up as you learn what it takes to monetize you and soon you will be independently wealthy. It just takes a lot of time and patience.

“At first they will ask you why you are doing it. But later they will ask you how you did it.”

So, be ambitious and set your goals or objectives without getting a locked in mentality. Step back and look at your progress objectively along the way. You will be enjoying the getting there so much you will be thinking about any deadlines with a lot less stress.

Do you believe that success is kind of mainstream now a days? Do you think it’s possible for you to achieve? Can you reach it?

Good for you if you say yes.

Remember: try setting your goal high.

Be ambitious.

Be awesome.

Batool Choudhary,

Via-e-mail