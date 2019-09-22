Be alert to foil nefarious designs of Anti-national elements: DIG

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Vivek Gupta, Deputy Inspector General of Police, JSK Range, Jammu visited District Samba and held a security review meeting with all the Gazetted Officers/SHOs & In-Charge Police Posts of District Samba at Conference Hall, DPO Samba.

DIG JSK Range encouraged upon the officers to work as a team and sensitised them about the vulnerability of any infiltration bid in the jurisdiction of District Samba.

During the meeting, DIG emphasised upon the strengthening of Border and asked to remain extra vigilant and alert to foil any nefarious designs of the ANEs in view of present security scenario.

All the officers were asked to keep close surveillance over the miscreants especially in the light of upcoming Navratras Festival. They were also directed to deal firmly with the drug peddlers and its propagators and to put a curb on their activities.