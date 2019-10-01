BDC polls should be conducted on non-party basis: AJKPC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) demanded that the elections of Block Development Council (BDC) should be conducted on non-party basis.

Briefing media persons here, Arun Sharma, Provincial President of AJKPC said that the BDC elections should be kept away from politics. He mentioned that Panchs and Sarpanchs resented against the move of J&K Government for conducting the BDC elections on party basis. He said that the Panchayat elections had been conducted on non-party basis then why government is conducting the BDC elections on party basis.

“The Panchayat Conference has repeatedly been saying that the Panchayati Raj Institutions are not political identities but the community institutions and it should be kept away from politics. It is unfortunate that the government has decided to hold BDC polls on party basis. It is not acceptable to us,” Provincial President said.

Provincial President also expressed resentment against the government for not releasing funds for the development of Panchayat. He said that Panchs and Sarpanchs are facing numerous problems due to lack of funds. He appealed to the Governor to hold enquiry that how many development works have been conducted at Panchayat level. He emphasised that not a single development work has been started since the Panchayat elections held in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma alleged that for the last seven decades, successive governments have failed to empower the Panchayats, which was main reason that a vast majority of population which dwells in rural areas is without basic facilities. “Unless Panchayats are strengthened, there will be no development in the State,” he asserted.

Gurdeep Saini, Sarpanch Panchayat Halqa Gandli, urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to take this matter seriously and hold the BDC elections on a non-party basis in the J&K so that the democracy would be strengthened at grass root level.

Among others who were present in the press conference include Sarpanch Surjeet Singh, Sarpanch Tilak Raj, Sarpanch Tarsem, Sarpanch Darshana and Sarpanch Partap Singh.