BDC Polls: DPEO reviews election preparedness

UDHAMPUR: District Panchayat Election Officer, Dr. Piyush Singla, on Monday convened a meeting of Election Observers, RO’s, ARO’s, Sector officers and Sector Magistrate to review preparedness for Block Development Council Election 2019 in the district to be held on October 24, 2019.

Detailed discussion was held on various arrangements related to randomization of polling parties, security arrangements, manpower and material management, Transport plan, timely dispatch of polling parties, security personnel, food and civic amenities, health care, transportation etc discussed in detail.

The DPEO briefed all the RO’s, ARO’s and other designated officers about their role and responsibilities during elections besides asking them for ensuring strict adherence to MCC and other guidelines of Election Commission of India. DPEO asked the concerned officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for hassle free conduct of BDC Election in the district.

The DPEO also apprised them about the guidelines of Model Code of Conduct saying that strict action will be taken against the erring.

Dy DEO Dr. Kusum Chib briefed about various aspects of BDC election and informed that the poll parties will be dispatched from GDC Udhampur on 23rd October 2019 to their respective areas. She added that the polling hours shall be from 9 am to 1 pm while the counting of votes shall be started from 3 pm onwards on the same day.

Among others, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Om Parkash Pandey, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Gurvinderjeet Singh, ASP, Rajinder Katoch, GM DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, all observers, ACD Neelam Khajuria, DTO, Lokesh Gupta, SDMs, Tehsildars and BDOs besides other officers were present on the occasion.