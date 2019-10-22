BDC elections will empower Sarpanchs, Panchs: Jugal

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Jammu Poonch along with Ex MLA Dr Krishan Lal, Rajeev Sharma Senior leaders BJP visited villages Sellan Wali, Khour, Jourian, Akhnoor, Ranjan in Block Samwan, Khour, Bhalwal, Akhnoor, Mathwar in Chhamb, Akhnoor and Nagrota Constituency.

Jugal said that Block Development Chairman will empower Panchs and Sarpanchs of all the villages and lead area to the proper development. He said that only the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading party in the country and will outcome with fruitful result and doing job for the sake of countrymen. He said that other parties have launched their proxy candidates and playing game with the honesty of the public but now a day people are much aware about the situation. He said that the step of heading BDC Elections by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is historic and lotus of BJP will groom and its fragrance will scatter in the whole nation. He also said that other parties proxy candidates are doing fake promises with the Panchs and Sarpanchs to gain votes but all in vain. He appealed Sarpanches and Panches to caste their vote in favour of BJP Candidate to strenghtn hands of our Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi ji so that rural area of our state also get equal share of development.

District President BJP Akhnoor Manmohan Singh, District President Jammu Rural Omi Khajuria, State Media secretary Suraj Singh, State SC Morcha BJP Jagdish Bhagat, State Mahila Morcha BJP Rajni Sethi senior BJP Leaders Mango Devi, Shishu Pal, Pathan Singh, Seema Devi, Rajni Sharma, Anjali Sharma, Nand Kishore, GS Chib, Jagan Nath, Sobha Ram, Neel Kunth, Sarpanches and Panches also present at the occassion.