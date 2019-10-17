BDC elections will empower Panchayats: Jugal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament BJP (Lok Sabha) Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency said that Panchayats will get empowered after elections of Block Chairman, as Sarpanchs and Panchs will be able to carry out development work.

Addressing a meeting of Sarpanchs, Panchs and senior BJP leaders at village Dansal, Jugal said that it is for the first time when 73rd Amendment being came into power and Block Development Council elections will be held during present government. He said that all funds would now be allocated at Panchayat level and every corner will get equal share of development.

Jugal said that BJP is working on ideology of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ and interested to fulfill primary demands of people. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are working hard to empower rural areas and it is very necessary to elect Block Development Council Chairman to empower Panchayats for real development of area.

District President BJP Rural Omi Khajuria along with Mandal Presidents Satish Sharma and Heem Raj, senior BJP leader Nand Kishore, State Executive Member Vijay Sharma, Yograj, Shamsher Singh, Garu Ram, Chanchal Singh, Harish Ashu, Subash, Lal Hussain Lodha, Shri Kerni, Raman Singh, Ashok Kumar, Sarpanchs Retd Capt Pyare Lal, Kuldeep Sharma, Anil Barsala, Anil Sharma, Mansa Ram, Sudesh Kumari and Lala Kishore Kumar were also present on the occasion.