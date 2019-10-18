BDC Elections: Training imparted to Polling staff at Doda

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Hands-on training programme on poll process through ballot box was conducted on Thursday for Presiding officers and Polling Officers here ahead of Election to Block Development Council. The training session was held under the supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO), Dr Sagar D. Doifode at DC office. The training was imparted to the participants by district Level Master Trainer Fayaz Mehta (Technical Officer to XEn PHE division Doda). During the training session, the District level master trainer gave hands-on training to the poll staff officers about the process of polling and collection of polling materials handling of ballot boxes and subsequent counting of votes and other process and procedures.