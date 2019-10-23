BDC elections today: Poll parties dispatched





STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: As many as 19 polling parties along with Ballot Boxes and other election material have been dispatched for the conduct of Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Kathua District which is going to polls on 24 October.

District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO), O P Bhagat himself oversaw all the arrangements at GDC Kathua during dispatching of poll parties and informed that district administration had made adequate arrangements for polling parties adding that voting for all blocks will take place from 9 AM to 1 PM and counting of votes from 3 PM onwards on the same day.

A total of 2184 electors, 1483 Male and 701 Female will participate in BDC elections of Kathua district comprising of 257 panchayats, DPEO said and added that 73 candidates, 56 Male as well as 17 Female candidates will contest the election. Out of 73, 19 candidates were politically affiliated whereas 54 candidates were contesting independently.

ADC, Ghanshyam Singh Bali, ACR, Devinder Paul, ACD, Sukhpal Singh, Dy DEO, Ashwani Kumar, SSP Shridhar patil, DSP (HQ.) Majid, DSP (DAR), K.D. Bhagat, and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

POONCH: In view of the BDC elections to be held on 24 October in Poonch, different Polling parties has been dispatched today for 11 blocks of district Poonch here from dispatch and collection centre Poonch.The 11 Polling parties were given election material, Ballot boxes , stationary and were dispatched along with the Security parties of JKP and Central para military forces.

DEO Poonch Rahul Yadav while speaking on the ocassion said that all the required arrangements have been put in place which include arrangements for material goods and security arrangements for transparent ,free and fair elections . He further informed that a total of 61 candidates are in the fray and a total of 2068 eligible voters will cast their votes for the elections of chairmans for Block Development Council. He also informed that voting will be held from 9am to 1 pm and counting will be done from 3pm on the same day of voting. The result will be decalated after the counting.

Dy DEO Vikas Anand while giving information regarding the preparation of the conduct of BDC election said that district administration has ensured full preparations in every aspect for free fair and smooth conduct of the BDC Elections.

UDHAMPUR: A total of 17 polling parties for Block Development Council Election 2019, for 17 blocks of the district have been dispatched to their respective polling stations in presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Gurvinderjeet Singh along with Ballot Box and other election material.

Deputy District Election Officer, Dr. Kusum Chib, Dy Sp HQ, Rohit Chadyal, DSP Dar, Himat Singh, RO and AROs besides other senior officers of civil administration and police were present on the occasion.

Dy DEO informed that adequate security arrangements and central paramilitary forces have been deployed in all the polling booths for smooth conduct of the polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that polling shall take place in the district on 24th October 2019 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Rajouri: The district administration dispatched 19 polling parties along with polling material amidst tight security for 19 Blocks under the supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, for elections to the chairman of the Block Development councils in the district.

It was informed that the polling will begin tomorrow at 9:00 am while the counting shall start at 3:00 pm.

Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sher Singh, Additional SP Liyaqat Chowdary, Deputy District Election officer Rizwan Asger, District Panchayat Officer Dr. Abdul Khabir, Assistant Labour Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana and other officers were present on the occasion.

District Panchayat Election Officer stated that all necessary arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of these polls in a fair and peaceful manner.

RAMBAN: The election staff along with polling material and security personnel was dispatched to 11 polling stations setup in all eleven blocks of the district for smooth conduct of Block Development Council election.

The BDC polling is scheduled to be held on 24th of October, 2019 (Thursday) in the district from 9 am to 1 pm. A total 1150 voters including 353 female voters will decide the fate of 43 candidates.

A foolproof security mechanism and other arrangements have been put in place by the district administration under the supervision of District Election Officer, Nazim Zai, for free and fair conduct of these elections.

The DEO directed the officers and officials associated with the elections to work with utmost dedication and devotion for successful completion of BDC polls.

DC informed that special security arrangements have been made for sensitive polling stations at Gool, Banihal, Khari and Ukhral.

DODA: Seventeen polling Parties have been deployed across 17 blocks of Doda district for smooth conduct of the Block Development Council elections, going to be held tomorrow.

The Polling parties, along with polling material-ballot boxes left for the respective polling stations under the supervision of District Election Officer Dr. Sagar D. Doifode.

Earlier, in the morning, the Polling staff reported at the dispatch centre (DC office) and election material was made available to them.

The DPEO also chaired a meeting attended by polling teams in presence of Observers, ROs, AROs. He asked the polling staff to conduct free, transparent and error free elections. He also informed them that necessary arrangements have been already put in place at the polling stations, with a team of special officers assigned the duty of overall supervision of the assigned polling station in addition to the teams of Zonal, Sectoral magistrates and Observers.

Later, Accompanied by Security personnel, the presiding Officers and other team members left for their respective polling station.

The polling to be held from 9 am till 1 pm evening and counting process shall be undertaken at the same venue with the designated procedure.

KISHTWAR: With unopposed election of chairperson for block Trigam, the Block development council elections in Kishtwar district scheduled for tomorrow are being held for only 12 blocks.

Today, 9 Polling Parties were dispatched as the staff for far flung blocks of Marwah, Warwan and Dachhan have left in advance. Dy.DEO Masood Ahmed Bichoo, Nodal Officer Election Management Dr. Mohsin Raza, ROs, AROs, Nodal Officers, Officers from Police, Officials of Elections Department were present during the dispatch of Polling Parties. Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers, Police, CRPF personnel were also dispatched for smooth conduct of BDC elections 2019.

SAMBA: To facilitate polling for Block Development Council Elections 2019, the polling staff was dispatched for 9 blocks of the district including Samba, Ramgarh, Vijaypur, Rajpura, Bari-Brahmana, Ghagwal, Purmandal, Nud and Samba. Deputy Commissioner, while speaking on the occasion, informed that all the necessary election material has been provided to the election conducting officers. He exhorted upon the concerned officers to perform their duty with utmost care and sincerity and no laxity would be tolerated on this account. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Gupta, ACR Kulbushan Khajuria, Dy. DEO Rajeev Magotra besides other designated nodal officers were also present on the occasion.