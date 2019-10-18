BDC Elections: SSP reviews security scenario

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir reviewed security scenario with regard to ensuing Block Development Council polls here on Friday.

Chairing a meeting of supervisory officers of all the deployed Nafri in the district, she discussed security and other arrangements in relation to aforesaid polls.

At the outset, she welcomed all the supervisory officers of CISF, SSB, ITBP, JKAP and CRPF and briefed them about BDC elections. A review of deployed Law and Order Nafri and law and order situation in the district was also discussed.

SSP advised all the supervisory officers of various forces to remain vigilant and properly brief their Nafri so as to thwart any untoward incident by any anti-national element. The security situation of district Reasi was also discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Shiv Kumar Singh Chouhan, Addl. SP Reasi, Mumtaz Ali Bhatti Dy.SP DAR Reasi besides officers of CISF, SSB, ITBP, etc.