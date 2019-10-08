BDC Elections: CEO appoints 163 Observers

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Election Authority (Chief Electoral Officer), J&K on Monday appointed 163 Observers for the conduct of Election for Chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order issued by the CEO, 79 Observers have been appointed for Jammu division while as 63 for Kashmir Division and 16 in Ladakh division for conduct of upcoming BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the General Administration Department has directed all the Observers appointed in connection with the conduct of Block Development Councils (BDCs) elections in the State to report to the respective Deputy Commissioner/District Panchayat Election Officer by or before October 09, 2019 corresponding to the last date for filling of nomination papers. The details of Blocks allotted to the concerned Observers/officers, as per the order issued by Chief Electoral Officer, J&K is available on GAD website.