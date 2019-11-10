BDC Chairpersons call on Slathia, pledge transformation of rural landscape

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Recently elected three independent Block Development Council Chairpersons of Vijaypur Assembly Constituency on Saturday met former Minister, Surjeet Singh Slathia and unfolded their vision of transforming rural landscape of their blocks as per aspirations of people. The three chairpersons namely, Jogeshwar Singh Jamwal of Vijaypur Block, Darshan Singh of Ramgarh Block and Rajni Devi of Block Bari-Brahmna along with a larger number of Sarpanchs and Panchs complimented Slathia for laying a sound edifice of development across the constituency, adding they will carry forward the mission with zeal, devotion and dedication. They asserted that rural development of these blocks will be carried out as per priorities fixed by people, so that benefits of various schemes percolate down to them in a time bound manner.

Congratulating BDC Chairpersons, Surjeet Singh Slathia said that he was confident and optimistic about their pro-active role towards welfare of people, given their track record of public service at grass root level. He said that rural development forms core of overall development of Jammu and Kashmir, which remained a cherished agenda and political philosophy of National Conference. Though, the National Conference did not participate in these elections yet historic role of the party in strengthening democracy at grass root level cannot be undermined, he added.

Slathia hoped that the Chairperson and other elected representatives of Panchayats will put in their best and reach out to people in a big way so that their urges and aspirations are fulfilled.

He exhorted them to generate awareness about various welfare schemes and solicit their pro-active involvement in accomplishing development agenda set for upliftment of the blocks, they represent.

The former minister wished the Block Development Chairpersons success in all their future endeavours.

The Block Development Chairpersons assured Slathia that they will take all necessary measures to meet expectations of people, who have reposed their faith and confidence in them.

Others present on the occasion included District President (Samba) National Conference Mohinder Gupta, District Vice President (Samba) Vijay Singh, Block President (Vijaypur) Mohan Lal Sharma, Block President (Bari Brahmana) Bhagwan Singh, District Secretary Om Parkash Attri, Ex-Chairman MC Bari Brahmana Raman Gupta besides a number of Sarpanchs, Panchs and Corporators.