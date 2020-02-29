BDC Chairperson, others join BJP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BDC Chairperson Nagsani Block along with Naib Sarpanch, Panch, eminent political leaders and their supporters joined BJP duringh a function held here on Friday.

Ashok Kaul, BJP Jammu & Kashmir General Secretary (Org), Sunil Sharma, Jammu & Kashmir General Secretary & Former Minister, Pradeep Parihar BJP District President Kishtwar and others senior party leaders welcomed the new entrants into BJP at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

BDC Nagsani (Kishtwar) Mohammad Ashraf, Naib Sarpanch Aizaz Ahmad, Panch Abdul Wahid, Sazzad Hussain Lone, Panch Rakesh Kumar and Taj Mohammad along with their supporters joined BJP on the occasion.

Kaul, while welcoming BDC Chairperson and others eminent political personalities along with their supporters into BJP, said over the years charisma of party has grown within common masses as well as among those who are concerned with social and political works. This is all due to deliverance of development and good governance model, he said.

Sunil Sharma praised new entrants for their laudable decision to join BJP and claimed that their efforts in developing the area would be further strengthened now. He assured them that they would get full support of organisation for resolving all local issues.

Speaking on the occasion, new entrants said that they were impressed with the dedicated working of PM Modi as well as all local BJP leaders. They said that they joined BJP with a hope of doing good for society and nation, and assured senor leaders that they will follow ethics and principles of the party.