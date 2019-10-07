BDA gearing up to welcome tourists during winters

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: With the local administration declaring coming winters as the Visit Bhaderwah season, Bhadarwah Development Authority (BDA) has started gearing up to welcome the tourists starting with the cleanliness drive of all the tourist destinations of Bhadarwah region in Doda district on war footings.

According to reports, there was no protest or shutdown call and the situation across entire district Doda remained by and large calm after reorganisation of the state, but due to the reported advisory by the authorities in Kashmir region for the tourists and outsiders, the budding tourism sector of Bhadarwah also got badly affected as during last 60 days the picturesque Valley received hardly any visitors.

“After improvement in the overall situation, BDA decided go all out to welcome tourists during the ongoing autumn and coming winter season,” said Chief Executive Officer BDA Dr Rajinder Prasad Khajuria.

“We have started massive cleanliness drive, repair and patch work of all the major destinations of tourist interest in Bhadarwah Valley and have already cleaned all the high altitude meadows including Padri, Jai, Guldanda, Thanthera and Khellani of bio non degradable stuff followed by the cleanliness drive at Lake view Resort Gatha, Herbal Garden Sungli and Nalthi Park,” said Fayaz Mehta, Assistant Executive Engineer BDA.

“The drive is going on at war footing and in next 10 days all the tourist destinations will be presented to the visitors in a fresh and better look,” Mehta added saying, “We are eyeing the coming winter season as all the tourism players have already suffered huge losses and we will surely go all out to welcome the visitors with open arms to make the losses.”

According to the data issued by BDA, last year Bhaderwah received a record 5.3 lakhs visitors and this year it was expected to be even better, as from 15 June to 5 July a staggering 2 lakh tourists ascended in the valley, but tourism sector took a complete U turn from mid July as due to the changing political scenario of the state and apprehending violence, tourist started shying away from their favourite destination.