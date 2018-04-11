BDA conducts avalanche rescue training

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Considering the threat of vulnerability of avalanches at higher reaches which has increased after the rise in temperature, Bhadarwah Development Authority (BDA) in collaboration with Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering And Winter Sports (JIM&WS) conducted Avalanche Rescue Training (ART) for Bhadarwah Police as well as for the locals here.

With the aim to provide trainees actual experience to work in harsh climatic conditions and under most testing circumstances, BDA organised the week long training programme in the alps of snow bound Padri meadow on interstate Bhaderwah-Chamba Road.

The avalanche rescue training programme in which a dozen police personnel besides 20 locals participated was conducted by the experts and technocrats of JIM&WS and officers of Rashtriya Rifles based at Bhadarwah with latest gadgets and tools used during snow rescue operations.

SDPO Bhadarwah Birjesh Sharma said that this area is snowbound and possibility of snow avalanches always looms large for us, as last year we lost three precious lives beside scores got seriously injured, when villagers came under snow and at that time we felt helpless as we donot have trained men with us.

“We are thankful to BDA that they allowed our seluthes to be a part of the training, this may turn extremely beneficial and these men can save many precious lives in case of emergency. I hope BDA will continue with the good work and will organise theseprogrammes in future as well with bigger participation,” SDPO added.

“Our aim is to convert Bhaderwah into hub of winter and snow sports activities, keeping this in mind, we organised snow survival and snow rescue training course so that in case of any eventualities, we will immediately get local help. For this, involvement of local police, especially SPOs and VDC members is very important,” said CEO BDA Rajinder Khajuria.

Meanwhile locals are all praise for BDA and are demanding that the training should be extended to Panchayats and schools as well.

“Although this is a welcome step by the BDA but they should expedite their efforts by training the youth at school level for better results, as 70 per cent of the population of Bhadarwah, Bhalessa and Chiralla area reside on the hilly slopes and are always vulnerable tosnow storms and avalanches. We lost several precious lives every year in snow disasters and this initiative can go a long way to save the life and property of the vulnerable lot,” said Aarif Rana a renowned educationist and social activist of Bhadarwah.