BCCI president-elect Ganguly is also face of ISL

Agency Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly, the next boss of Indian cricket, has also been made the “face” of the upcoming ISL, the country’s franchise-based, glamorous football event. The ISL will kick off in Kochi with Kerala Blasters taking on two-time champions ATK on Sunday, and Ganguly will be present on the occasion. “I’m now the face of ISL this time and and shot for them. So, I will have to attend the opening ceremony in Kerala and miss out on the Ranchi Test,” Ganguly said at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The BCCI president-elect was supposed to be in Ranchi, but the development means that Ganguly will attending the opening ceremony and reach Mumbai the next day to take over as the Board’s president in its Annual General Meeting on October 23.
