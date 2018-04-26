BCCI engages Pawan of DYSS for U-19 camp

Sports Reporter
JAMMU: The National Cricket Academy (NCA) of the BCCI has appointed Pawan Kumar of Poonch as Strength and Conditional Coach for East Zone under-19 boys at JSCA International Cricket Stadium, Ranchi.
Serving with Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), Pawan is only BCCI NCA qualified Strength and Cond itioning coach in J&K.
He has been given the assignment for fourth consecutive year by the BCCI considering his performance. Pawan is also accompanying the JKCA Ranji Trophy and Under-23 teams as Strength and Conditioning coach since 2011, reports reaching here said.
