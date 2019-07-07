BBSMM providing basic amenities to Yatris

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: The pilgrims heading for paying obeisance at holy cave of Shri Amarnath are not only receiving warm accord at langar arranged by Baba Barfani Sewa Mandal Moga (BBSMM) near Chann Arorian at kishanpur kandi District Kathua but they are astonished to notice the facilities being provided by the Sewa Mandal. The Sewa Mandal is providing round the clock service to pilgrims which includes food and night stay also. On Sunday, the Sewa Mandal witnessed heavy rush of Shri Amarnath Ji and Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims at langar site.

Where, Ex MLC Subash Gupta along with Pankaj Mittal,Rahul Surinder beta and other members of Baba Barfani Sewa Mandal accorded warm welcome.

Subash Gupta while sharing views revealed that Baba Barfani Sewa Mandal Moga has been organizing Bhandara/Langer for the last 18 years for providing better facilities to the Shri Amarnath and Maa Vaishno Devi pilgrims. He added that it is due to the dedicated efforts of the management committee that this organization has been providing food, tea, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and accommodation along with washrooms 24 hours free of cost.