BBIA seeks ancillarisation policy to protect local MSME sector

JAMMU: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) discussed implementation of Ancillarisation policy by the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for providing due share in purchase of raw materials & packaging materials from local MSME sector by medium & large scale units working as well as under implementation in J&K on initiative of Lt Governor G C Murmu.

In a meeting held here on Wednesday, Lalit Mahajan, President BBIA, hailed the efforts of Lt Governor G C Murmu to attract new investments in J&K industrial sector resulting in massive industrial investment in process from domestic as well as from foreign investors in near future. We are hopeful that the employment graph of local youth in the industrial sector will reach at highest level, he added.

“Since the Industrial Policy 2020 is on final Stage, it is a need of hour for the adoption of Ancillarisation policy by the Industries Department to protect the interest of MSME sector of packaging and other related Industries engaged in the manufacturing of industrial products required by medium and large scale industrial units of J&K,” he said, adding, “It should be mandatory for them to procure 75 per cent of their requirement of raw material and packaging material from local SSI units.”

The association requested the Lt Governor G C Murmu, Advisors K K Sharma and Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department for adoption of Ancillarisation policy for development of MSME sector in J&K.