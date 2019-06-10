BBIA, RBBA welcome appointment of R K Chibber as Chairman J&K Bank

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) and Raghunath Bazar Businessmen Association (RBBA) welcomed appointment of R K Chibber as Chairman of J&K Bank.

In a meeting held here on Sunday, Lalit Mahajan BBIA President hoped that the newly appointed Chairman will take all industrial stakeholders in confidence, while formulating bank policies in respect of providing liberal finance to the industrial sector of J&K at par with other nationalised/ private sector banks working in the State.

Tarun Singla Senior Vice President, Ajay Langer Vice President, Viraaj Malhotra General Secretary, Rajesh Jain Secretary and Vivek Singhal Treasurer BBIA appreciated the Governor, Satya Pal Malik for appointing R K Chibber as Chairman of J&K Bank.

“It is further resolved that J&K Bank is a collective asset of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and we are hopeful that the contributions and experience of Chibber will work for its prosperity by taking all the stakeholders on board. The industrial sector has full faith in the top management of the bank, which will help bank grow manifold besides taking it to new heights for providing more benefits to people of the State,” Mahajan said.

The association extended full support to the top management of the bank. Meanwhile, Raghunath Bazar Businessmen Association (RBBA) also welcomed the appointment of R.K Chibber as Interim Head of the state premier financial institution.

In a statement issued here today, President RBBA, Surinder Mahajan hoped that Chibber with his experience will work for the prosperity of the bank and the stakeholders so that the bank will continue to scale new heights of success, profitability and responsibility.

Mahajan wished that with the support of management Chibber will help the bank to grow further and provide more services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.