BBIA hails proposed Global Investors Summit

BARI BRAHMANA: A meeting of the Bari Brahmana Industries Association (Regd) was held today under the Presidentship of Lalit Mahajan, president BBIA in the presence of Tarun Singla, Sr. Vice President, Ajay Langer, Vice President, Viraaj Malhotra, General Secretary, Rajesh Jain, Secretary, Vivak Singhal, Treasurer and other members of the Association to discuss the proposed Global Investor Submit likely to be held on 26,27 May, 2020 to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narindra Modi.

The members present in the meeting Hails the Initiative taken by the Industries Department under the guidance of Lt Governor G.C Murmu, K.K Sharma Advisor to the Governor, M.K Dwivedi , Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce Department & Sh. Ravinder Kumar, Managing Director J & K Sidco for holding Road shows in the major Cities of Bengaluru, Kolkata & Mumbai in which MoUs amounting to approximately Rs. 5000 Crore already signed with the prospective Investor in coming months and we are hopeful that massive Investment in the Industrial Sector may take place in the coming months on the basis of road shows planed for Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad during next fortnight.