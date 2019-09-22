BBIA hails FM’s fiscal sops for corporate sector

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Members of Bari Brahmana Industries Associations (BBIA) on Saturday held a meeting under the chairmanship Lalit Mahajan President. Tarun Singla, Senior Vice President, Ajay Langer Vice President, Viraaj Malhotra General Secretary, Rajesh Jain Secretary and Vivek Singhal Treasurer BBIA and other members were also present. They hailed the bold initiative of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister to provide the financial support in the shape of reduction in tax rates to the corporate sector of the country who is facing six year low growth with a alarming increase in the unemployment which will provide big relief to the corporate sector and also attract new investment in the industrial sector domestic as well investment from the overseas investors.

They aalso drew attention of the Finance Minister towards the plight of Micro and Small Scale Units Working in Jammu and Kashmir State since long due to prolonged terrorism since last 30 years resulting very limited growth reported in the industrial sector of the Jammu & Kashmir in past. They said it is the need of the hour to provide the State/Central Fiscal Incentives on war footing basis to attract new investment in the industrial sector of Jammu & Kashmir in post Union Territory Status for providing Employment opportunities to local Youths of the State.

They requested the Governor Satya Pal Malik to take up the matter with Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister for the grant of State/Central fiscal incentives to the existing units/ units under substantial expansion and new units of MSME sector which will open the doors for the employment opportunities for local youths.