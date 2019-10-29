BBIA flays PF Deptt for non-issuance of statements

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) Jammu discussed various issues being faced by industrial workers for non-issuance of provident fund contribution statements.

In a meeting held here on Tuesday, Lalit Mahajan, BBIA President raised serious concern in respect of non-issuance of Provident Fund Contribution Statements by PF Department in respect of amount deposited by Industrial Units, in respective accounts of their workers, resulting great resentment amongst workers, as they are unable to withdraw their contributions, as and when required or at the time of leaving /retiring from the service. It is pertinent to mention here that job for uploading of records was outsourced by the department due to shortage of staff but same is pending till date for the reasons better known to the authorities, as the department failed to issue the computerised statements of amount deposited in accounts of employees for period prior to shifting to online mechanism under ‘Ease of Doing Business’.

It was also highlighted in the meeting that some vested interest people, taking the benefit of issue, are trying to mislead workers appointed through contractors and trying to spoil the cordial atmosphere of industrial areas by threatening the management or units, whereas it is responsibility of the contractors to deposit contribution of workers as industrial units always pay contribution amounts to contractors on regular basis.

“We appreciated the working of the Assistant Commissioner Provident Fund Department Samba who has taken Initiative to clear back-log and settled a number of cases but it is the need of the hour to upload old records of the department as early as possible for issuance of statements to the industrial workers,” Mahajan said.

The association members requested the Commissioner/ Secretary, Labour and Employment, Sourav Bhagat and Labour Commissioner J&K to kindly intervene into the matter to resolve the issue by assigning the work to IT Cell of any Government Department/ J&K SICOP to upload the data regarding contribution received from subscribers by the Provident Fund Department prior to introduction of online returns by the industrial units/contractors.

Others present in the meeting included Tarun Singla, Senior Vice President, Ajay Langer Vice President, Viraaj Malhotra General Secretary, Rajesh Jain Secretary and Vivek Singhal Treasurer of BBIA.