BBIA felicitates J&K Bank Chairman

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) on Wednesday organised a felicitation ceremony to honour Chairman and CEO, J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed at Bari Brahmana Industrial Association Club.

Chairman Federation of Industries and President BBIA, Lalit Mahajan, General Secretary BBIA, Ajay Langar, Senior Vice President Suresh Mahajan, officer bearers of Industrial Associations of Gangyal, Birpur, Digiana, Samba and Kathua, and leading industrialists and business men of Jammu region were present on the occasion.

The Chairman was felicitated by presenting a shawl and memento by the officer bearers of BBIA and other industrial associations of Jammu region.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalit Mahajan said, “This gesture is an expression of gratitude to the Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed for his state centric approach and supporting the Industries fraternity by promoting a healthy financial environment to foster industrial growth in Jammu.”

While appreciating the product and services of J&K Bank, he further said, “J&K Bank has played a pivotal role in handholding industrial community in challenging times and offering products as per sector requirements. The relationship with JK Bank has been strengthened under the current leadership.”

Parvez Ahmed expressed gratitude to the Federation of Industries Jammu and said, “I feel humbled by the magnanimity, love and affection shown by the members of the Industrial fraternity today and on earlier occasions. I will keep on treading on the journey of various works in progress initiatives for reorienting the flow of credit to the productive sectors of the state economy”.

The Bank; he added, believed in having a mentorship approach to the customers. The Bank has walked an extra mile to handhold the entrepreneurs in various sectors particularly industries through customised product offerings such as the recently introduced Add on working capital GST Finance product to provide liquidity to the industrialist units. He said, “I want the relatively larger industries to mentor some start ups and nurture them like younger brothers. On behalf of J&K Bank, I can assure you that we will surely be part of the journey of the new entrepreneurs.”

“At J&K Bank as per the vision of our founders we seek our growth in the growth of J&K economy. This association of industries and financial institutions becomes all the more crucial for our state where opportunities of employment are low and small scale industries are the only way forward. It is our foremost priority to support the industrial growth in every possible way.” He hailed the efforts of BBIA mentioning, “Industrial Association, Bari Brahmana has long served the best interests of Industries Fraternity and played a pivotal role in the growth and promotion of this sector” The Chairman held an interactive session with the members of the industrial associations to redress their issues. Earlier President BBIA requested for installation of ATMs in BBIA Club and SICOP Birpur Industrial Area which were readily agreed by the Chairman who also agreed to reorient the operational structure of the Business unit Industrial Complex Bari Brahmana as per the demand of the industrial customers. The vote of thanks was presented by Sr. Vice President BBIA Suresh Mahajan.