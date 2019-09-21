BBIA expresses concern on hike in electricity duty, demands rollback

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing concern on increase in Electricity duty from 10 to 15 per cent vide SRO no- 493 dated February 2, 2019 by JKPDD, which will put extra burden on industrial units as well as common people of the State, the Bari Brahmana Industries Associations (BBIA) urged for immediate rollback of the aforesaid order.

In a meeting held here on Friday, Lalit Mahajan, BBIA President raised serious concern on increase in Electricity Duty from 10 to 15 per cent, thereby putting extra burden on already suffering industrial sector as well as common people of the State. “Industrial sector of Bari Brahmana is paying around Rs 150 crore per annum to the Power Development Department (PDD) with transmission losses of about 5 to 6 per cent, which is much lower than the national level. As such, it is unjustified to increase electricity duty without any valid reason,” Mahajan said.

“Industries Department is working on war-footing basis to bring new investment in the State on basis of subsidised power tariff for industrial sector but on the other hand, PDD has increased electricity duty from 10 to 15 per cent without any consultation with stakeholders of J&K and common people depsite fact that in neighbouring State Himachal Pradesh, the Electricity Duty is just 5 per cent and we fear that prospective investors may opt for setting up of their units in Himachal Pradesh,” he said. The association requested the Governor, Satya Pal Malik to kindly intervene into the matter and issue necessary instructions to concerned for immediate rollback of enhancement in Electricity duty from 10 to 15 per cent.

Tarun Singla Senior Vice President, Ajay Langer Vice President, Viraj Malhotra General Secretary, Rajesh Jain Secretary and Vivek Singhal Treasurer BBIA were also present during the meeting.