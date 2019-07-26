BBIA delegation meets Chairman J&K Bank

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) led by its President Lalit Mahajan met R.K Chhibber, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, J&K Bank and highlighted issues related to the industrial sector of J&K for early resolution.

The delegation comprised of Tarun Singla, Senior Vice President, Ajay Langer Vice President, Viraaj Malhotra General Secretary, Rajesh Jain Secretary and Vivek Singhal, Treasurer BBIA Association.

While appreciating the working of the J&K Bank, the delegation discussed various issues which included time bound renewal of cash credit limits, valuation of fixed assets by approved valuers of bank after five years instead of three years, settlement of pending case of M/s DMS Petro Chemicals through National Company Law Tribunal Chandigarh, Non Acceptance of Bank Guarantee of J&K Bank by Northern Command under the Ministry of Defence, development of green belt park strip in front of J&K Bank Premises, Bari Brahmana Branch, etc.

Chibber assured the delegation to resolve the issues on priority basis.