BBIA delegation calls on Madhav

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) led by its President, Lalit Mahajan presented a memorandum to Ram Madhav, BJP National General Secretary highlighting a number of demands. The delegation comprised of Tarun Singla Senior Vice President and Viraaj Malhotra General Secretary. MLCs Vikram Randhawa and Ramesh Arora, Dr Narinder Singh State BJP General Secretary, Aseem Gupta and Arvind Gupta State BJP Secretaries were also present on the occasion.

During the course of discussion, Mahajan also highlighted various issues related to industrial sector and requested for extension of fiscal incentives for the revival of existing units and fresh investment in industrial sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which will also provide employment to local youth. Mahajan informed Ram Madhav that it is the need of hour to provide fiscal incentives in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to new as well as existing working units to provide support to unit holders, who are working since long inspite of all odds since last 30 years and providing direct and indirect employment to around 4 to 5 lakh people in the State as industrial sector is surviving in J&K on basis of fiscal incentives given to existing industry by State/Central Government from time to time, keeping in mind the hilly terrain, limited market, surrounded by hostile neighbours like China and Pakistan and other related factors. A memorandum in this regard was also submitted.

Madhav patiently listened to the issues highlighted by delegation members and assured that Central Government will take effective steps to resolve the issues related to industrial sector as early as possible for speedy industrial growth in the State, which will provide employment to local youth.