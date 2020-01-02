BBBP Week: ADC Bandipora visits Aloosa, Bonakoot blocks, participates in discussions

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)Zahoor Ahmad Mir on Thursday visits several Panchayats of Aloosa and Bonakoot blocks in Bandipora district and participated in the debates and discussions organized to highlight the importance of women education in society.

34 Panchayats of these two blocks celebrated BetiBachaoBetiPadhao (BBBP) Week on Thursday and carried out a series of activities under the programme. The Programme started with the organization of Special MahilaSabha which was chaired by Lady Ambassadors and female Panchayat members. Various activities including debates, discussions and drawing competitions were also held during the day long program.

During the programme, special stress was also laid on the identification of drop out girls from schools. The lady ambassadors counseled the dropout girls and their parents to motivate them to go back to school. On spot enrolment was also carried out in various schools for the drop out girls.

Mothers who gave birth to the girl child in recent past in the village were also felicitated during the program and special babycare kits were distributed among them. Meritorious female students were also felicitated on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion ADCBandipora who also holds the charge of District Programme Officer Bandipora said the aim of BBBP week is to celebrate the birth of girl child to ensure her education and good health and make people understand about the importance of girl child in society.

He said the ambassadors have been appointed for each Panchayat to give a message to the people that women are second to none as they have proved their metal in every field be it sports, education or politics.

He said during the week long activities, the female members of the society will get to know about the various government schemes for their welfare. He said the Special discussions shall also be held on the importance of Girl Child with special emphasis on negative impact of declining sex-ratio on the society.

Mir said the officials will reconcile the registered data of pregnant women and recorded births at Panchayat level to overcome the disparity in record of Health Department and ICDS.