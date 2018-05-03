Batwals India felicitates handicapped athlete Makhan Lal

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Makhan Lal, who had met a tragic accident at the tender age of six months, receiving over 60% burns and losing his both the hands by falling into a fire place at his village Ghar in Akhnoor Tehsil of Jammu District, way back in mid eighties, has the distinction of excelling in athletics at the national and international scene, besides blossoming in academics.

Physically challenged Makhan Lal has set an example of winning a galaxy of medals in Athletics in the nationals, besides pursuing Masters Degree in Economics at University of Jammu, despite many hardships.

A middle-distance runner, he has won silver medal in 10,000 meters and bronze medal in 5,000 meters events of the 37th National Masters Athletic Championship by clocking 41:12:12 and 18:18:95 timings respectively at Vidasha in Madhya Pradesh in the recent past. He was named the best 21 kilometers Jammu Marathon held on April 19, 2015 and was honoured for the same. Makhan has also the distinction of winning ‘Gold’ by completing a distance of 21 kilometers in 1 hour and 33 minutes at Pune.

The ace athlete was selected for representing India in Italy in the month of May, 2016.

Apart from these achievements, the physically handicapped athlete has many more achievements to his name at domestic and national levels.

Makhan who can only write by handling the pen with both of his handicapped hands, has graduated from Govt MAM College with General English, Mathematics, Statistics and Economics.

To eke out a living, Makhan used to sell empty apple cartons and old bags at Fruit Mandi and Sabzi Mandi, Narwal but thank God now he has been appointed teacher in Govt Primary School, Sohara in Chowki Choura on the basis of his graduation.

The Batwals India, a Social Organisation, organised a programme here on Thursday in honour of Makhan Lal, where its General Secretary R.L Kaith and other members presented to him a ‘Letter of Appreciation’ for managing to overcome his difficulties and attaining success in the end.

Speaking at this, Kaith said such people, who can serve as inspiration for others deserve a better deal.