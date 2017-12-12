Battery car track closed for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The battery car track to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave in Trikuta Hills was closed on Monday for pilgrims in view of heavy rains. “Due to continuous rain Shri Mata Vaisnho Devi Shrine Board this morning closed battery car track for the devotees”, an official said.

He said that apprehending shooting stones and landslide, the track has been closed.

“But the yatra is going on smoothly through traditional track,” he added.