BAT attack foiled near LoC, two terrorists killed

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday foiled an infiltration attempt by the Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir’s Uri sector, killing two terrorists, an official said.

Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said there was no casualty on the Indian side and that a possible tragedy was averted by the army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).

“BAT action bid foiled by Army and JKP. Two terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri. No casualty on our side. Possible tragedy averted,” Vaid tweeted.

The DGP did not share any further details.

The force foiled a major infiltration attempt by the militants on the intermittent night of November 4 and 5 along the LoC in Uri sector in Baramulla District of north Kashmir, an army spokesman said.

“The terrorists, who tried to infiltrate by exploiting difficult terrain conditions along the LoC, were intercepted by the alert army troops on duty close to the LoC.

“The terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing and in the ensuing gun battle two terrorists were killed while escaping towards the LoC,” he said.

The spokesman said that a large quantity of arms and ammunition, and other warlike stores were recovered from the slain militants.

“A deliberate search operation is still underway,” the spokesman said, adding this is a fourth infiltration bid foiled in the Uri sector in the last five months.

“This displays the alertness and resilience of the army troops who engaged and neutralised the terrorists and resulted in foiling this infiltration attempt in Uri Sector,” he said.

Earlier, the army said two militants were killed as the army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In September, a major strike by about seven to eight members of Pakistan’s Border Action Team or BAT along the Line of Control in Keran sector was repulsed by the army. The team was supported by mortar and small arms fire by the Pakistani military, Indian army officials said. The army had warded off a similar attack by a much-smaller team of BAT soldiers at Poonch in June when it had killed two of the intruders. But two Indian soldiers had also lost their lives in the initial attack.

In April, two soldiers were murdered and mutilated near the Line of Control. It was suspected to be an attack by the Border Action Team. Weeks later, the Army released a video of a massive fire assault on Pakistani posts on May 23.