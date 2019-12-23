The inauguration of north India’s first cable-stayed bridge on river Ravi in Basohli few years back had evoked some hope among the local artisans and art connoisseurs that dying painting would get a new lease of life. The art of Basohli paintings, today is dying as there is hardly any patronage or sponsorship for the protection and preserving the intricate art work. At that time it was envisaged that the link up would open world market for the art connoisseur and the connectivity was seen as a dream come true for the residents of the land-locked Basohli town as they believe that the alternate connectivity will not only encourage tourism via Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, but would also help revive the dying art of Basohli painting. In the absence of proper market and awareness about the importance and the value of these art forms most of the artists in the area have stopped painting, but now they are hopeful that with the alternate connectivity of this area, their works would find a place in the world-wide art market. Basohli is also considered as one of the historic towns of Jammu and Kashmir. The paintings were once a metaphor for a vigorous, bold and imaginative artistic style which was rich and unconventional, were immortalised by its artistic eminence and patterns. Founded by Raja Bhupat Pal in 1635, the historic monuments of the town now lie in ruins. The style of painting practices characterise with its geometrical patterns and the use of bold colours which infuses vitality in the paintings. The use of primary colours and peculiar facial formula prevailed in the 17th and 18th centuries in the foothills of western Himalayas in Jammu and Punjab. It is believed that these paintings originated in Basohli from where the style spread to the hill areas of Kullu, Mankote, Noorpur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Suket, Chamba, Nallagarh, Kangra and Gulad. The first mention of the Basohli painting was recorded in the annual report of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and published in 1921. Historically it is believed that this town was on the Silk Route and the Mughal Prince Dara Shikoh visited this town twice. The need to have alternative connectivity of an important region like Kashmir should also have an alternate axis due to strategic consideration therefore, Ministry of Defence (MoD) decided to develop the road Pathankot-Dhar-Dunera-Basohli-Bani- Bhaderwah-Doda-Anantnag to National Highway double lane specification in the year 1998.