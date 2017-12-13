Basmati Mandis to be set up across JK: Hanjura

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Agriculture, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, on Wednesday said that the government is working on a comprehensive plan to open up Basmati Mandis across the state to give better marketing facilities to farmers.

The minister was addressing the farmers and growers after inaugurating 7th annual buyer-seller meet for traditional aromatic Basmati rice at SKUAST (J).

Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir State Board for Development of Kisans, Daljeet Singh Chib, MLA R.S. Pura Dr Gagan Bhagat, Vice Chancellor SKUAST (J) P.K. Sharma, Secretary Agriculture Production Department Showkat Ahmad Beig, former Member Parliament Tirlok Singh Bajwa, Director Agriculture Jammu, H.K. Razdan, Agriculture scientists, farmers and exporters of Basmati rice were present on the occasion.

The Minister, while highlighting the government’s initiatives in the agriculture sector, said that the department will soon set up Basmati Mandis at several places where the buyers and sellers will hold direct transactions to save the farmers from exploitation at the hands of middleman. He said that it will immensely help the Basmati growers get better and viable marketing support for their production.

Hanjura said that the department is also making efforts to make R.S Pura Basmati Mandi operational to help the local farmers sell the Basmati at their door steps.

Highlighting the importance of the Buyer-Seller Meet, the Minister said that such platforms provide transparent mechanism for fixation of price for a commodity in which labour, talent and wisdom of the grower as well as the trader is optimally compensated and farmers get their due share in the money spent by consumer.

The Minister further said that this Meet will provide an effective platform to growers to display their samples for correct evaluation by the experts and fixation of appropriate value of the produce on basis of comparative and competitive quality.

The Minister said that Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) with its focus on adoption of micro-irrigation project (Har Khet Ko Pani) and end-to-end irrigation solutions will help local farmers by providing them round the year irrigation facilities which will help increase their annual yield.

Hanjura asked to join hands in providing more avenues to agri-entrepreneurs and youth of the State to bring economic resurgence and prosperity to agricultural families and the State as a whole.

Responding to the demands put forth by the farmers and growers, the Minister said that Government is aware of the problems of farming community and efforts are being made to find early resolutions. He assured the farmers of timely supply of hybrid quality of seeds and fertilizers at their door steps.

Vice Chairman, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, Daljeet Singh Chib, speaking on the occasion highlighted the policies and programmes of the present Government and appealed the farmers to come forward and take advantage of welfare schemes launched by the Centre and State Governments. He called for organizing of exhibitions to give boost to marketing of local species.

The Minster along with other dignitaries inspected the stalls of items exhibited by various farmers and organizations.

Farmer associations, societies, groups, farmer producer companies (FPCs) and respective mill owners, wholesale traders and exporters from within and outside the State participated in the meet.