Basic mountaineering course at JIM from May

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: To popularise adventure activities in general and mountaineering in particular in the State, Tawi Trekkers J&K, the premier adventure club, shall depute a number of boys and girls for Basic and Advance Course in Mountaineering at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Pahalgam during May to September.

Candidates who successfully complete the 26 days Basic Course in Mountaineering can later on be deputed for Advance Course in Mountaineering so that they become eligible for participation in national mountaineering expeditions organised by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), New Delhi.

Similarly, candidates who have already secured ‘A’ grade in Advance course can also be considered for undergoing Method of Instruction course in Mountaineering.

Members, persons interested to attend Basic, Advance or MOI Course in Mountaineering may contact the Joint Secretary of Tawi Trekkers, Sonam Sidharth on Mobile No: 9622396960 for further details.